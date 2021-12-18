Police appeal following fatal crash in Glasgow

Police are appealing for information

The crash happened around 10.45pm on Friday, 17 December, 2021.

During the incident a 55-year-old man was struck by a black Peugeot 3008 on Royston Road. Emergency services attended, however, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 40-year-old female driver of the car was uninjured.

The road was closed for around six hour hours to allow for a full collision investigation to take place.

Sergeant Kenneth Malaney, of Police Scotland's Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who lost his life.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash. We are appealing for anyone with any information who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“We are particularly keen to speak to the occupants of a taxi we believe was in the area around the time of the crash.

“I would also urge anyone with dash cam footage which captures the vehicle or the pedestrian to get in contact, as they may be able to assist our enquiries.”