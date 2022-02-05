Police appeal after Mercedes sports car set on fire

Police also believe someone tried to damage the vehicle the night before.Detective Constable John Grant said: “Fortunately no one was injured and the fire did not spread enough for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to be called. But the vehicle’s owner believes someone may have tried the day before to damage the car.“We are keen to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious on Wednesday, 2 February, during the night, or on Thursday, 4 February. If you have private CCTV footage or dash-cam that could help with our investigation then please get in touch.”Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0821 of Thursday, 3 February, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.