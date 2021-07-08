Peter Lawwell house fire: Pictures of man and vehicle released by police investigating fire at Celtic chief's home

Police investigating a deliberate fire at the home of Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell have released images of a man and vehicle they want to trace.

By Hannah Brown
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 9:35 am
Thursday, 8th July 2021
Police have released images of a man dressed in black and a car following a fireraising incident which occurred at about 12.50am on Wednesday, 19 May, 2021 at Peter Lawwell's house in the Thorntonhall area
Mr Lawwell and his family were forced to flee their home after an explosion and blaze at the property in Thorntonhall, South Lanarkshire, on Wednesday May 19, which police are treating as deliberate.

A man was spotted on CCTV pouring accelerant on cars in the garage in the early hours of that Wednesday morning.

Eight fire engines were sent to the scene on Peel Road to extinguish the blaze after the alarm was raised at around 1am.

Man dressed in all black and wearing what appears to be a mask (Photo: Police Scotland).

Police have released images of a man dressed in black and a car.

In a statement police said: “Police Scotland has released images of a male they wish to speak to as they believe he may be able to assist with their enquiries in relation to a fireraising incident, which occurred about 12.50am on Wednesday, 19 May, 2021, in the Thorntonhall area.

“Police have also released the image of a vehicle that was seen in the area around this time and which they are keen to trace.

Man dressed in all black and wearing what appears to be a mask (Photo: Police Scotland).

“Anyone who may recognise the male in the images, or the vehicle, or who has any information is asked to contact Police Scotland via the telephone number 101 quoting incident 0134 of 19 May, 2021.”Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be provided anonymously.A joint investigation by Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has found three vehicles were deliberately set alight, which also resulted in extensive damage to the garage.

A car parked on a road beside a hedge (Photo: Police Scotland).
