Peter Coshan: Body found in search for former Edinburgh Fettes College teacher
A body has been found in the search for retired Edinburgh teacher Peter Coshan.
Police hunting for the 75-year-old, who taught at Fettes College in the Capital, made the discovery this morning near the village of Kirkwhelpington in Northumberland.
Officers had been pictured scouring woodland close to the A696 earlier this week – more than 80 miles away from his home in the Capital’s South Learmonth Gardens.
The body has yet to be identified but the family of Dr Coshan have been informed.Detective Superintendent Andrew Patrick, of Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team, said: "Our thoughts remain with Peter’s family at this incredibly difficult time and we are continuing to provide them with support.“I would like to take the opportunity to pass on our thanks to everyone who has come forward with information which has helped our investigation.”Two men, aged 27 and 63, have been arrested and charged with the pensioner’s murder.