Edinburgh pervert caught with 'Japanese manga' child sex abuse videos after cleaner found tablet

Peter Jamieson pictured outside Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

Peter Jamieson, 53, downloaded the vile online material showing “computer-generated” imagery of children as young as 12 months old being sexually abused by adults.

Jamieson was snared after a cleaner at his temporary accommodation in Edinburgh checked the electronic device and discovered one of the sick videos and called in the police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamieson had been released from prison over a previous offence just weeks previously and at the time was banned from owning any electronic devices.

Police also discovered Jamieson had sent more than 30 of the depraved images of abused children to another person using WhatsApp.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court heard police officers forensically examined the tablet and uncovered 2010 indecent images of children with 390 rated at the most depraved level of Category A.

Jamieson pleaded guilty to three charges relating to possessing and distributing indecency images of children last year and he returned to the dock for sentencing last week.

Sheriff Alistair Noble had previously deferred sentence after asking the Crown to ascertain whether all the images were in the manga style or if any real children were involved.

Fiscal Callum Thomson told the court the Crown had received information from the police that detailed all the images found were of real children.

Defence agent Stephanie Clinkscale said Jamieson’s original position was that “[all] the images were realistic but computer-generated”.

But after a short consultation with her client the lawyer told the court Jamieson now accepts the “majority of the images” were in the manga style.

Sheriff Noble decided to defer sentence for a second time to allow the Crown to clarify its position.

Jamieson - who is currently undergoing treatment for prostrate cancer - has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register and full sentence was deferred to next month.

Previously prosecutor Susan Dickson told the court along with the 2010 images the tablet also contained 206 videos - with 119 classified at Category A.

The court was told the depraved images found on the tablet were all in “the style of Japanese cartoon imagery of a realistic nature”.

The fiscal depute added 33 indecent images had been sent from a WhatsApp account linked to Jamieson to an unidentified user.

Jamieson pleaded guilty to possessing indecent images between January 31 and November 30 2019.

He also admitted a charge of distributing or showing indecent photos or pseudo-photos of children on October 21, 2019.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.