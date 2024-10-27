Pedestrian, 70, killed by hit-and-run driver on Scotland road

The 70-year-old pedestrian died at the scene after being hit by a small black car

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene of a collision that killed a 70-year-old man in South Lanarkshire on Sunday.

The pedestrian was struck by a small black car, which officers said could be a Mercedes A-Class, around 12.40am on Quarry Street in Hamilton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pedestrian was struck by a small black car, with Police Scotland officers hunting for the driver | Adobe

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.

Police Scotland issued a public appeal to help find the driver who fled the scene. Sergeant John Houston said: “Our thoughts at this time are with the family and friends of the man who died.

“Extensive inquiries are ongoing to trace the car involved and its occupants as soon as possible.

“I urge anyone who was in the area of Quarry Street on Sunday morning around the time of the crash, who either witnessed the crash take place or who has any information on the car involved, to contact us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone with dashcam or personal footage is asked to review it and please get in touch if it contains anything relevant to our investigation.