Pedestrian, 70, killed by hit-and-run driver on Scotland road
Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene of a collision that killed a 70-year-old man in South Lanarkshire on Sunday.
The pedestrian was struck by a small black car, which officers said could be a Mercedes A-Class, around 12.40am on Quarry Street in Hamilton.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.
Police Scotland issued a public appeal to help find the driver who fled the scene. Sergeant John Houston said: “Our thoughts at this time are with the family and friends of the man who died.
“Extensive inquiries are ongoing to trace the car involved and its occupants as soon as possible.
“I urge anyone who was in the area of Quarry Street on Sunday morning around the time of the crash, who either witnessed the crash take place or who has any information on the car involved, to contact us.
“Anyone with dashcam or personal footage is asked to review it and please get in touch if it contains anything relevant to our investigation.
“If you have any information that could help, please contact 101 quoting reference number 0171 of October 27.”