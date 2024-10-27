Pedestrian, 70, killed by hit-and-run driver on Scotland road

By Craig Meighan
Published 27th Oct 2024, 11:25 BST
The 70-year-old pedestrian died at the scene after being hit by a small black car

Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene of a collision that killed a 70-year-old man in South Lanarkshire on Sunday.

The pedestrian was struck by a small black car, which officers said could be a Mercedes A-Class, around 12.40am on Quarry Street in Hamilton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The pedestrian was struck by a small black car, with Police Scotland officers hunting for the driverThe pedestrian was struck by a small black car, with Police Scotland officers hunting for the driver
The pedestrian was struck by a small black car, with Police Scotland officers hunting for the driver | Adobe

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.

Police Scotland issued a public appeal to help find the driver who fled the scene. Sergeant John Houston said: “Our thoughts at this time are with the family and friends of the man who died.

“Extensive inquiries are ongoing to trace the car involved and its occupants as soon as possible.

“I urge anyone who was in the area of Quarry Street on Sunday morning around the time of the crash, who either witnessed the crash take place or who has any information on the car involved, to contact us.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Anyone with dashcam or personal footage is asked to review it and please get in touch if it contains anything relevant to our investigation.

“If you have any information that could help, please contact 101 quoting reference number 0171 of October 27.”

Related topics:PoliceSouth LanarkshirePolice Scotland
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice