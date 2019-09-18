PC Andrew Harper: Three teenagers charged with murder of police officer

Henry Long, 18, and two 17-year-old boys have been charged with the murder of Pc Andrew Harper who was killed while responding to reports of a burglary in Berkshire, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Chief Crown Prosecutor Jaswant Narwal, said: "As the investigation into PC Andrew Harper's death continues, the CPS has today authorised Thames Valley Police to charge Henry Long, 18, and two 17-year-old boys with murder and conspiracy to steal a quad bike on 15 August 2019.

"Thomas King, 21, has also been charged with conspiracy to steal a quad bike.

"May I remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against these four defendants are now active and that they have a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

They will appear at Reading Magistrates' Court on Thursday.