Passenger injured after brick thrown through window of moving Scotland bus as police hunt suspects

By James Trimble
Published 25th Oct 2024, 13:10 BST
The incident resulted in a bus passenger being injured – with Police Scotland looking for those responsible

Police are on the hunt for a group of suspected Scottish youngsters after a brick was thrown at a moving bus and a passenger was injured.

The incident happened on Saturday, October 19 soon after 7pm in Bonnybridge.

A bus window was smashed, with injuries sustained by a passenger in the incident.

Police are now searching for those responsible (Picture: Police Scotland)Police are now searching for those responsible (Picture: Police Scotland)
Police are now searching for those responsible (Picture: Police Scotland)

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Between 7pm and 7.30pm at Wellpark Terrace, Bonnybridge, a brick was thrown at the number 8 service bus, causing a window to smash and injuring a passenger within.

“Police are appealing for anyone with information to call 101 and quote incident 3074 of October 19."

