Passenger injured after brick thrown through window of moving Scotland bus as police hunt suspects
Police are on the hunt for a group of suspected Scottish youngsters after a brick was thrown at a moving bus and a passenger was injured.
The incident happened on Saturday, October 19 soon after 7pm in Bonnybridge.
A bus window was smashed, with injuries sustained by a passenger in the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Between 7pm and 7.30pm at Wellpark Terrace, Bonnybridge, a brick was thrown at the number 8 service bus, causing a window to smash and injuring a passenger within.
“Police are appealing for anyone with information to call 101 and quote incident 3074 of October 19."