The incident resulted in a bus passenger being injured – with Police Scotland looking for those responsible

Police are on the hunt for a group of suspected Scottish youngsters after a brick was thrown at a moving bus and a passenger was injured.

The incident happened on Saturday, October 19 soon after 7pm in Bonnybridge.

A bus window was smashed, with injuries sustained by a passenger in the incident.

Police are now searching for those responsible (Picture: Police Scotland)

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Between 7pm and 7.30pm at Wellpark Terrace, Bonnybridge, a brick was thrown at the number 8 service bus, causing a window to smash and injuring a passenger within.