Police Scotland has confirmed that a 41-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal road traffic crash in Glasgow.

The crash on Parhouse Road near the junction with Nitshill Road on Saturday, August 29 resulted in the death of a 62-year-old male motorcyclist.

Parkhouse Road: A man has been charged after a fatal crash in Glasgow

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and the man is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date.

