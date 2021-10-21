Panic alarms offered to East Lothian councillors in wake of MP's murder

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Security surrounding elected councillors is under review across the country with police offering one on one briefings to local members concerned about their safety.

East Lothian Council said all of its 22 councillors were being offered panic alarms, which were first introduced by the local authority after the death of Jo Cox MP five years ago.

Sir David Amess MP was stabbed to death during a surgery for constituents.

The alarms carry a GPS tracking device so they can be found as soon as they activate them.

An East Lothian Council spokesperson said: “It is imperative that elected representatives are able to engage with their constituents in as safe and accessible a way as possible.

“We recognise there is concern around the country about this matter. While many meetings and engagements continue to be carried out remotely at this time, we will be re-issuing guidance to elected members on personal safety while on-line briefings from Police Scotland will also be offered.

“Personal alarms continue to be available for elected members.”

The security review was sparked after Sir David was stabbed to death during a surgery with local constituents at his Southend ward last week.

His death sent shock waves through national and local politicians and raised questions about the safety of elected members as they meet residents.

In Midlothian Council police issued advice to its 18 councillors over the weekend and a spokesperson said further briefings were being offered by Police Scotland.

At a virtual meeting of Midlothian’s cabinet this week councillors stood for a minute’s silence in memory of Sir David.

Councillor Jim Muirhead, depute leader, said: “By all accounts Sir David was a decent and caring man who was well respected right across the political spectrum and who was attacked while making himself available to assist his constituents with their problems.

“It is a sad and tragic situation indeed.”

Police Scotland has also confirmed that it has issued advice to all MSPs and had advised health secretary Humza Yousaf to beef up security at his home following threats made against him in recent weeks.

