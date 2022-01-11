Paisley sudden deaths: Two people found dead in Renfrewshire flat, Police Scotland confirms

Police Scotland has announced that a man and a woman have been found dead in a flat in Renfrewshire.

By Hannah Brown
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 7:35 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Emergency services were called to the flat in Espedair Street, Paisley, on Monday at 6.35pm, and a 38-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man were found dead.

Their deaths are currently being treated as unexplained and detectives have launched an investigation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Scottish Borders trucker who killed three in crash ‘had been looking at adult da...
Two people were found dead in a flat in Espedair Street, Paisley, on Monday, Police Scotland confirm (Photo: Google Maps).

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers were called to a property in Espedair Street, Paisley, around 6.35pm on Monday 10 January 2022 following the sudden death of a 38-year-old woman and 37-year-old man.

“The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.