Emergency services were called to the flat in Espedair Street, Paisley, on Monday at 6.35pm, and a 38-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man were found dead.

Their deaths are currently being treated as unexplained and detectives have launched an investigation.

Two people were found dead in a flat in Espedair Street, Paisley, on Monday, Police Scotland confirm (Photo: Google Maps).

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers were called to a property in Espedair Street, Paisley, around 6.35pm on Monday 10 January 2022 following the sudden death of a 38-year-old woman and 37-year-old man.

“The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”

