Paisley deaths: Mystery over man and woman found dead in Renfrewshire flat

Two people have been found dead in a Renfrewshire flat, Police Scotland said.

By Dan Barker
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 11:32 am
Updated Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 4:32 pm

Emergency services were called to the flat in Espedair Street, Paisley, on Monday at 6.35pm, and a 38-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man were found dead.

Their deaths are currently being treated as unexplained and detectives have launched an investigation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Officers were called to a property in Espedair Street, Paisley, around 6.35pm on Monday 10 January 2022 following the sudden death of a 38-year-old woman and 37-year-old man.

Police are treating the deaths as unexplained.

"The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.

"A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course."

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.