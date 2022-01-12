Paisley deaths: Mystery over man and woman found dead in Renfrewshire flat

Emergency services were called to the flat in Espedair Street, Paisley, on Monday at 6.35pm, and a 38-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man were found dead.

Their deaths are currently being treated as unexplained and detectives have launched an investigation.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Officers were called to a property in Espedair Street, Paisley, around 6.35pm on Monday 10 January 2022 following the sudden death of a 38-year-old woman and 37-year-old man.

Police are treating the deaths as unexplained.

"The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.

"A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course."