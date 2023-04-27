Red paint has been thrown on the Scottish Parliament building ahead of FMQs.

Climate protesters threw paint over the Scottish Parliament with This is Rigged thought to have been responsible.

An onlooker reported police putting at least one protester in the back of a police vehicle, with images suggesting multiple arrests.

This is Rigged have continually disrupted FMQs this year, gaining access to the public gallery and shouting over MSPs.

They tweeted prior to the paint throwing that they were changing tactics.

In response, the Scottish Parliament brought in additional security processes and a new ticketing system to avoid further interruptions.

This week, there was no immediate disruption to FMQs inside the Chamber – however activists said they would be changing tactics and “escalating” their methods.

In a statement stating that they would be changing their tactics, This Is Rigged said: “Today, two people painted the front of the Scottish Parliament to call attention to our government’s criminal inaction on the climate crisis.

Red paint was thrown on the Scottish Parliament building ahead of FMQs.

“We tried asking – we challenged our politicians directly, in the seat of power, but they are unwilling to hear us.

“Pleasing with politicians for a liveable future is clearly futile, so it is up to us now to create the change we desperately need.

“So we are escalating – we will take it to the streets, to the infrastructure, to the media.

“This summer, we will shut down Scotland’s oil industry until our demands are met.”

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.