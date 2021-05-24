Police officers stopped the two vehicles – a Volkswagen Sharan and a Mercedes R350 – as part of an intelligence led operation at around 2.45pm on Sunday, May 23, on the M74 northbound near junctions 13 and 8.

Both drivers, and a passenger from the Mercedes, were arrested while officers searched their vehicles.

During the search police recovered herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of £106,000.

One 46-year-old man is due to appear in court after being charged in connection with drugs offences.

Detective Chief Inspector John Morrison, said: “This work highlights our continued commitment to tackle drug crime and prevent drugs from getting into our communities.

“I’d ask anyone who has information about drug offences to report these to us so that we can investigate accordingly.”

