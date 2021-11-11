Orkney anti-scams group awarded grant

Orkney Scam Action Group, which was established in 2019, has identified scams which have cost islanders almost £2.5 million in the last three years.The group has now been awarded a grant of nearly £7,500 to run awareness roadshows on 13 islands, printing stickers, posters and leaflets and other material.Chair of the group Sergeant Simon Hay, said: "We have identified losses by Orcadians from January 2019 to the end of last month ranging from £9.95 to £1.5 million and have only been able to recover £136,000."This grant from the Scottish Government, paid through Police Scotland will allow us to provide more advice and guidance to everyone on how to avoid being defrauded through the many types on scams - often online or by phone - which often target the elderly and vulnerable members of our community."