Old Firm racist singing: Three more men charged after incident on day of Rangers V Celtic match

Three more men have been charged in connection with the singing of racist songs on the day of an Old Firm game.

By Lucinda Cameron
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 2:01 pm
Three more men have been arrested.

Footage posted on social media appeared to show Rangers fans attended by police on Argyle Street in Glasgow city centre on Sunday chanting an anti-Irish song referencing the famine.

Police said on Friday that three men aged 21, 23, and 26 have been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged singing of racist material.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

They were released on an undertaking and are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date.

It comes after police said on Thursday that three men aged 19, 21 and 24 were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

The incident happened before Rangers beat Celtic 1-0 at Ibrox.