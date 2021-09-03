Old Firm racist singing: Three more men charged after incident on day of Rangers V Celtic match

Three more men have been arrested.

Footage posted on social media appeared to show Rangers fans attended by police on Argyle Street in Glasgow city centre on Sunday chanting an anti-Irish song referencing the famine.

Police said on Friday that three men aged 21, 23, and 26 have been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged singing of racist material.

They were released on an undertaking and are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date.

It comes after police said on Thursday that three men aged 19, 21 and 24 were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.