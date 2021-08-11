Oban break-ins: Nine businesses robbed in just three and a half hours overnight

Between 12am and 3.30am nine business premises with broken into.

Officers say the robberies appear to be pre-planned and patrols are being stepped up in the areas.

An appeal has gone out for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Oban area.

Police say they believe the nine incidents are connected.

Police say enquiries are at a very early stage to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incidents, which are believed to be linked.

Detective Sergeant Kirsteen McDaid said: “These housebreakings appear to have been pre-planned and extensive enquiries are underway to establish exactly what has been taken from each premises, and identify the people responsible.

“Information from the local community is going to be absolutely essential to this investigation and I would appeal to anyone who noticed anything at all suspicious in the early hours of this morning, to please get in touch. I would also urge any motorists with dash-cams who were travelling through the area to check their footage in case they have managed to capture anything which could be of significance.

“I would like to reassure the public that additional patrols will be in the Oban area, focusing especially on businesses premises and industrial estates, in an effort to prevent any further break-ins.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 0409 of Wednesday, 11 August. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”