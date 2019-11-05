OAPs robbed of cash and jewellery by masked men at knifepoint in Glasgow home

Two pensioners have been robbed of a four-figure sum of cash and jewellery by a pair of masked men at a home in Glasgow.

A 71-year-old woman was held at knifepoint by the men who entered the house in Dumbreck Road at around 1.30pm on Monday.

The incident occurred in Dumbreck Road, Glasgow. Picture: Google Street View

They were disturbed by another woman of the same age who came into the house and was also robbed.

She suffered minor injuries, police said.

The suspects fled the house and met a third man who was waiting in a vehicle outside that headed north towards Govan.

Detective Constable James Clark said: "The house was completely ransacked by the suspects and this was an extremely upsetting experience for both women.

"Our inquiries are ongoing, however, we're appealing to anyone who was in the area around that time who witnessed this, or saw anything suspicious, to contact us."

The first suspect was white, of medium build, tall and wearing a black balaclava and dark clothing.

The second man was black, of medium build and also tall, wearing a balaclava and dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1894 of 4 November 2019 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.