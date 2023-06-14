All Sections
Nottingham victims: Tributes paid to two teenagers stabbed to death in deadly rampage as families voice 'complete devastation'

Tributes have been paid to two teenagers and talented sportspeople who were stabbed to death in a deadly incident in Nottingham
By Josh Payne and Rod Minchin
Published 14th Jun 2023, 08:37 BST
Barnaby Webber who was killed along with Grace Kumar and a man in his 50s in connected attacks on Tuesday morning in Nottingham. Picture: Family Handout/PA WireBarnaby Webber who was killed along with Grace Kumar and a man in his 50s in connected attacks on Tuesday morning in Nottingham. Picture: Family Handout/PA Wire
Barnaby Webber who was killed along with Grace Kumar and a man in his 50s in connected attacks on Tuesday morning in Nottingham. Picture: Family Handout/PA Wire

Tributes have been paid to two talented sportspeople who were stabbed to death during a deadly rampage in Nottingham.

The family of 19-year-old cricketer Barnaby Webber said “complete devastation is not enough to describe our pain” – labelling his death as a “senseless murder”.

Nottinghamshire Police said a 31-year-old man was tasered and arrested on suspicion of murder after Mr Webber and fellow University of Nottingham student Grace Kumar were stabbed to death in Ilkeston Road at about 4am on Tuesday.

Barnaby Webber (second left) with his father David Webber, mother Emma Webber and brother Charlie Webber (right). Barnaby was killed along with Grace Kumar and a man in his 50s in connected attacks on Tuesday morning in Nottingham. Picture: Family Handout/PA WireBarnaby Webber (second left) with his father David Webber, mother Emma Webber and brother Charlie Webber (right). Barnaby was killed along with Grace Kumar and a man in his 50s in connected attacks on Tuesday morning in Nottingham. Picture: Family Handout/PA Wire
Barnaby Webber (second left) with his father David Webber, mother Emma Webber and brother Charlie Webber (right). Barnaby was killed along with Grace Kumar and a man in his 50s in connected attacks on Tuesday morning in Nottingham. Picture: Family Handout/PA Wire

A man in his 50s was then found fatally knifed in Magdala Road before the suspect is believed to have stolen his van and driven at pedestrians in Milton Street.

England Hockey said they were “deeply saddened” at the news of Ms Kumar’s death.

In a short statement on Twitter, they said: “Grace was a popular member of the England U16 and U18 squads and our thoughts are with Grace’s family, friends, teammates and the whole hockey community at this time.”

In a statement, Mr Webber’s family said: “Complete devastation is not enough to describe our pain and loss at the senseless murder of our son.

“Barnaby Philip John Webber was a beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to.

“At 19 he was just at the start of his journey into adulthood and was developing into a wonderful young man.

“As parents we are enormously proud of everything he achieved and all the plans he had made.”