Highlands and Islands Road Policing Unit recorded over 60 offences on the North Coast 500 over the weekend (Photo: Police Scotland).

Officers from the Highlands and Islands Road Policing Unit carried out patrols on the route as part of Operation Cedar – a campaign which to tackle poor driving standards and cut deaths on Scotland’s roads.

The North Coast 500 is a 516-mile route around the north coast of Scotland, starting and ending at Inverness Castle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The route – also known as the NC500 – was launched in 2015 and links features in the north Highlands of Scotland into one touring route.

Over the course of the weekend – Friday, July 2 to Sunday, July 4 – officers carrying out these patrols stopped over 160 vehicles on the popular scenic route.

More than 60 offences were recorded, including careless driving, speeding, MOT and driving licence offences.

John McLauchlan, Road Policing Constable said: “Road Policing officers have been carrying out proactive patrols in response to concerns raised by communities across the NC500 route. We are committed to reducing the number of people injured and killed on our roads.

“We will engage with road users and aim to tackle poor driver behaviour and encourage motorists to think carefully. It is important that as a driver you realise that you have a responsibility to think about your actions and consider the safety of others.

We will continue to proactively target those road users taking risks and through Operation Cedar we will continue to address poor driving standards and poor decision making by robustly enforcing appropriate legislation.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.