North Coast 500: Police warn drivers as over 60 driving offences including speeding recorded over the weekend on popular Scottish route

Police have urged drivers to be responsible on the road after stopping more than 160 vehicles and recording over 60 offences on the North Coast 500 in just one weekend.

By Hannah Brown
Monday, 5th July 2021, 1:24 pm
Updated Monday, 5th July 2021, 1:59 pm
Highlands and Islands Road Policing Unit recorded over 60 offences on the North Coast 500 over the weekend (Photo: Police Scotland).
Officers from the Highlands and Islands Road Policing Unit carried out patrols on the route as part of Operation Cedar – a campaign which to tackle poor driving standards and cut deaths on Scotland’s roads.

The North Coast 500 is a 516-mile route around the north coast of Scotland, starting and ending at Inverness Castle.

The route – also known as the NC500 – was launched in 2015 and links features in the north Highlands of Scotland into one touring route.

Over the course of the weekend – Friday, July 2 to Sunday, July 4 – officers carrying out these patrols stopped over 160 vehicles on the popular scenic route.

More than 60 offences were recorded, including careless driving, speeding, MOT and driving licence offences.

John McLauchlan, Road Policing Constable said: “Road Policing officers have been carrying out proactive patrols in response to concerns raised by communities across the NC500 route. We are committed to reducing the number of people injured and killed on our roads.

“We will engage with road users and aim to tackle poor driver behaviour and encourage motorists to think carefully. It is important that as a driver you realise that you have a responsibility to think about your actions and consider the safety of others.

We will continue to proactively target those road users taking risks and through Operation Cedar we will continue to address poor driving standards and poor decision making by robustly enforcing appropriate legislation.”

