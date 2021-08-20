Nine police officers attacked in Dumfries and Galloway in one weekend as nightclubs reopen

The nine assaults all came in one weekend.

Officers were punched, kicked and spat at, and seven of the officers were injured on the first weekend night clubs were open in Scotland.

Of the nine incidents, none of them were related in location or in apparent motivation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cases of assault have increased by 6.3% in 2020-21 in comparison to the previous year, with around 6,942 attacks recorded on officers and staff.

Chief Superintendent McGuire issued the following statement: “Officers and staff work with dedication and commitment to helping people and violence and abuse against them is not simply part of the job. It causes physical and psychological harm and tackling this concerning trend of increasing assaults is a priority for Police Scotland.

“Arrests have been made in connection with the incidents and the officers who were assaulted are being supported. Additional officers will be deployed at key locations across Dumfries and Galloway this weekend.”