Diversions have ended after the police and the bomb squad were called to deal with a suspicious package.
Edinburgh Central Mosque wrote on their Facebook page this afternoon that they “will be closed today for the next few hours and until further notice. This is due to a couple of bags that we discovered inside the premises early this morning. The Police have been notified about the bags and following a review of CCTV they have advised that we evacuate the building and stop any activities until they have removed the bags.”
The emergency services attended and the area was cordoned off temporarily, with Lothian confirming that buses in the area were being diverted.
These diversions are now at an end, and the Mosque has updated their social media adding: “Update: We are pleased to announce that the Mosque will reopen at 6:30 pm tonight and Ishaa Jamaat will be held as normal at 7:00 pm.”