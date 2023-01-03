Diversions have ended after police closed off Nicolson Square in Edinburgh.

Edinburgh Central Mosque wrote on their Facebook page this afternoon that they “will be closed today for the next few hours and until further notice. This is due to a couple of bags that we discovered inside the premises early this morning. The Police have been notified about the bags and following a review of CCTV they have advised that we evacuate the building and stop any activities until they have removed the bags.”

The emergency services attended and the area was cordoned off temporarily, with Lothian confirming that buses in the area were being diverted.

