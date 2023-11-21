Nicola Bulley: Bungled disclosure of Bulley personal information 'avoidable', police chiefs say

​The bungled handling of the release of personal information about Nicola Bulley's health struggles was "avoidable and unnecessary", and police and media need to rebuild trust, police chiefs have said.

Andrew Snowden, Police and Crime Commissioner of Lancashire Police, said he had "full confidence" in his chief constable, Chris Rowley, as his force came under fire in a report on their handling of the case.

Lancashire Police was criticised over the way it made public details of Ms Bulley's medical situation amid a media frenzy earlier this year, with even the Prime Minister expressing concern that private information had been disclosed.

The body of Ms Bulley, 45, a mother-of-two, was found in the River Wyre on February 19, about a mile from where she vanished, while walking her dog in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire, on January 27.

Nicola Bulley. Picture: PA

An inquest concluded her death was accidental, that she fell into the river on the day she disappeared and died almost immediately in the cold water.

Ms Bulley's family say they continue to grieve her loss and do not want to comment on the report.

A review, published on Tuesday, found that in policing terms the missing persons investigation was well handled, but the force had lost control of the public narrative at an early stage.

Senior officers failed to brief mainstream accredited reporters because trust between police and media had broken down, leading to an information vacuum and unchecked speculation.

At a press conference in Preston, Mr Snowden said: "The public rightly had questions about how this became such an international story with often such negative headlines, but also with regard to Nicola's most personal and private details.

"There are clear recommendations in the report around visibility from senior leadership within the organisation and that will form part of the discussions. It obviously did do significant damage to the reputation of the constabulary at the time."

Mr Snowden said he would hold the chief constable to account to implement 17 recommendations.

The 143-page report criticises senior officers at Lancashire Police, details "insufficient focus" and errors of judgment, and questions the culture of the force, with claims chief officers "observed, but did not act" and failed to show sufficient support to lower ranks.

A huge level of interest coupled with wild speculation on social media put the force under intense pressure during the investigation into Ms Bulley's disappearance.

The frenzy of speculation saw 6,500 international articles written about the hunt in the space of one day, and TikTok videos with the hashtag of her name had 270 million views.