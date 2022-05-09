Dr Trevor Ahearn, a clinical scientist at NHS Grampian and MRI expert, was found to have 110 indecent images of children being sexually exploited on his computer.

In March 2021 he was convicted of taking or making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children contrary to the Civic Government Act.

Ahearn pled guilty following proceedings against him and was ordered to serve a community payback order for 18 months and was placed on the Sex Offenders' Register.

Ahearn worked as a principal clinical scientist with NHS Grampian in Aberdeen

He was subsequently suspended before being dismissed but failed to inform the regulatory body, the Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC) about either the initial allegations, his admission of guilt or his suspension.

Now, he has been struck off following the HCPTS tribunal, which ruled he failed to inform the regulator about his offence, and had shown no remorse.

Ahearn ‘appeared’ at a virtual HCPTS misconduct hearing and was stripped of his licence and ejected from the profession.

His downfall has effectively ended a high-flying career in clinical science.

From 2011, Dr Ahearn was the principle clinical scientist with NHS Grampian.

He was based in Aberdeen and was a respected expert in biomedical imagery and led clinical MRI for NHS Grampian.

However, he was suspended in June 2020 after his offending came to light and the indecent images were discovered on his laptop computer.

After hearing details of the offence, the HCPTS panel ruled: "A conviction for an offence of taking or making indecent images of children is a serious matter as ultimately it involves the exploitation of children.

"He had not had demonstrated any remorse for these matters nor provided evidence of any attempt to remedy his past actions.

"In all the circumstances the panel could not be satisfied there was no, or a low risk of repetition in the future.

"The case involved dishonesty and a criminal conviction involving sexual conduct in that it concerned taking or making indecent images of children.