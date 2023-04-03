Security has been stepped up in New York as former US president Donald Trump prepares to land in the city for his scheduled court appearance over payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The city was last night bracing itself for Mr Trump’s arrival with a warning to potential agitators that it is “not a playground for your misplaced anger" given the bitter political fallout over the criminal charges levied at the former president.

Mr Trump’s ground journey from his Mar-a-Lago club to his red, white and blue Boeing 757 was carried live on national television and took him past supporters waving banners and cheering the former president.

Mr Trump and his supporters criticise the case against him — stemming from payments made during his 2016 campaign — as politically motivated.

Supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump await the motorcade transporting the former US president to Palm Beach International Airport. He is due to appear at a Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday following his indictment by a grand jury. (Photo by Alon Skuy/Getty Images)

Trump’s return to the city where he built his business fortune opens an unprecedented chapter in American history, with Mr Trump being the first former president to face criminal charges. He is in the midst of a third campaign for the White House.

The former president planned to spend the night at Trump Tower, then surrender to authorities on Tuesday for booking and a likely afternoon arraignment.

New York Mayor Eric Adams said: “While there may be some rabble-rousers thinking about coming to our city tomorrow, our message is clear and simple: control yourselves.

“New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger. We are the safest large city in America because we respect the rule of law in New York City.”

Trump Tower was open on Monday, but authorities were planning to close nearby streets as Mr Trump came and went with the entire floor of the courthouse where he is due to appear to be closed off.

Meanwhile, a rally was being planned by one of his staunchest supporters, Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.