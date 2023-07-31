Police are continue to appeal for help in tracing those responsible after a young woman died in a road incident at the weekend.

A 27-year-old woman, named locally as Amy-Rose Wilson, died in the incident which involved two vehicles on the B902 New Carron Road around 6.10pm on Saturday.

She was driving a silver Vauxhall Vectra which left the road after a collision. Amy was pronounced dead at the scene and her male passenger, aged 22, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

Police said her death is being treated as suspicious and enquiries remain ongoing.

Emergency services at the scene of Saturday evening's road incident in Falkirk. Pic: Michael Gillen

A 39-year-old man, who was driving a black Volkswagen Tiguan, suffered minor injuries.

Forensic officers remained at the tragic scene for much of Sunday with Amy’s car eventually being removed late yesterday.

Detectives are appealing for information to help trace a black Mercedes C-Class, containing a number of people, which left the scene and was last seen heading north on B902 New Carron Road.

Police said that a short time prior to the crash, there was an altercation involving the occupants of the Vauxhall and the Mercedes outside an address in Foundry Street, Bainsford, and a subsequent pursuit leading to New Carron Road.

All three emergency services at the scene in New Carron Road, Falkirk on Saturday evening. Pic: Michael Gillen

Officers want to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time of these incidents and has information which may assist or anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage is asked to contact police immediately.

Detective Inspector Hazel Reid, of the Major Investigation Team, said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman at this very difficult time. We have a dedicated team of officers working on this investigation and extensive enquiries are ongoing at this time.

"It is imperative we trace the occupants of the black Mercedes who fled the scene. We believe this vehicle has pursued the Vauxhall in a dangerous fashion, resulting in a crash with the Volkswagen Tiguan.

"Officers are gathering CCTV footage from the surrounding area and door to door inquiries are also being carried out. I am keen to speak to anyone with any private CCTV, dashcam or any other footage they think would assist the enquiry.

"We will have a continued police presence in the area and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers. "It is vital that we find out more about what has happened as soon as we can and I would urge anyone with information to contact us as soon as possible, no matter how insignificant it might seem."

Officers can also be contacted by calling 101 and quoting reference 2938 of Saturday, July293. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.