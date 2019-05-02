Nearly 30 sheep stolen from field near Linlithgow

Police are appealing for information after nearly 30 sheep were stolen from a field near Linlithgow.

The animals - 11 ewes and about 17 sheep - were stolen from land near the Carribber reservoir, southwest of the town, between 5am and 9am on Saturday April 27.

The sheep were stolen from a field near Linlithgow. Pic: Laurinson Crusoe - Shutterstock/ Police Scotland

In a statement released on social media, police in West Lothian said: “Were you in the area at between these times? Did you see or hear anything suspicious while traveling along the A706?

“If you have any information that could assist the enquiry please contact us on 101 and quote incident number 2547 of the 27th April 19.”

You can also call crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.