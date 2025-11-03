A murder investigation has been launched.

A woman who was found dead in a Dundee flat has been named by police as 37-year-old Natalie Egan.

Emergency services found the body of a woman at about 7.25am on Friday in a flat in Byron Street, Dundee, which had been engulfed in a fire.

Police have now launched a murder investigation into the death of Natalie Egan, 37, and have arrested and charged a 26-year-old man, who is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday, November 3.

Ms Egan's father Pat told BBC Scotland News his family were devastated by her death, describing his daughter as the "life and soul".

Natalie ‘always tried to help people’

He said: "We know that she loved her work and I'd like to thank all her colleagues that work there, we know how they'll be feeling as well.

"She was always bubbly, the life and soul. She always tried to help people."