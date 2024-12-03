'My dad ... in a pool of his own blood': Son still has nightmares over father's doorstep murder

Andrew Wilson has spoken again about his father’s murder from 20 years ago, as the family continue to search for answers

The son of a banker who was shot on his doorstep has said he still has nightmares about his father’s murder.

Andrew Wilson, then aged four, saw his father Alistair lying in a pool of blood after he was shot in Nairn, in the Highlands, on November 28, 2004.

Alistair Wilson with his son Andrew. Alistair was shot in Nairn in the Highlands in November 2004 and his killer has never been found. Picture: PA | PA

He told how he has blanked out many of his childhood memories as a way of dealing with what happened.

In September, Scotland’s top law officer Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC ordered a complete reinvestigation of the case with a new team of police officers and prosecutors.

Police Scotland Chief Constable Jo Farrell has said officers have a “resolute determination” to solve the murder, but the Wilson family has questioned whether she is fit to lead the force.

Police Scotland Chief Constable Jo Farrell. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire | PA

Mr Wilson said he is haunted by what happened on that day just over 20 years ago.

He told Sky News: “All I saw was my dad on the floor in a pool of his own blood. My mum over him. I still get the image of my dad himself in nightmares and stuff from time to time.

“I blanked out a lot of my childhood memories. That was my way of dealing with it, just kind of closing the door on that kind of part of my life.”

Mr Wilson was shot at about 7pm on Sunday, November 28 after a man called at the family’s home on Crescent Road, spoke to his wife Veronica, who had answered the door, and asked for her husband by name.

Forensic teams examine the front garden of the home of bank manager Alistair Wilson, in Nairn, Nairnshire, after he was gunned down on his doostep in 2004. Picture: PA | PA

The 30-year-old went downstairs to speak to the man and was handed a blue envelope with the word “Paul” on it.

He went inside briefly and then returned to the door for a second time where he was shot and died later that evening in hospital.

The gun, a Haenel Suhl pocket pistol from the 1930s, was recovered from a drain near his home ten days after his murder. After the reinvestigation was launched, the family said they had lost confidence in the police.

Asked by Sky News whether Ms Farrell should resign over the issue, Mr Wilson told the broadcaster: “There’s no other option. I felt that if she can’t get a grasp of what’s going on, then how can she lead?”

Andrew Wilson, aged 20, son of Alistair Wilson, during a press conference at Inverness Police Headquarters | PA

Ms Farrell said Police Scotland were committed to the investigation and urged anyone with information to contact them.

She said: “I would repeat our appeal that anyone with information please contact us, on 101 or through the dedicated online portal which can be found on our website.

“A new investigation team is in place and detectives will examine all evidence gathered over the last 20 years, as well as investigate new opportunities for fresh lines of inquiry, such as advances in technology and forensic testing.

“We are committed to this reinvestigation and I would underline our support for Alistair’s family and our resolute determination to bring those involved in Alistair’s murder to justice.”

It comes after Ms Farrell spoke about the police determination to solve the case at a Scottish Police Authority Board meeting on Thursday last week, which was the 20th anniversary of the murder.

Asked outside the meeting whether she would resign, Ms Farrell told Sky News: “I won’t be resigning. I am committed to us getting answers and finding the people responsible for the murder.”