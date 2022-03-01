Jamie Lee was said to have sent the text about Jordan Owens on the night of the alleged killing.

Owens, 27, denies shooting to death the 23 year-old in Castlemilk, Glasgow on July 8 2017.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie’s girlfriend Laura Ward gave evidence at the High Court in Glasgow.

Scottish courts: Murder victim had been rowing with Jordan Owens before killing, hears court

Jurors heard the couple had a baby together three weeks before the alleged murder.

Prosecutor Lindsey Dalziel asked Miss Ward: "On July 8, had you seen Jamie through the day?"

The 27 year-old replied: "We had been getting a family portrait done."

Miss Ward recalled later being at her own home when she got a message from Jamie.

She told the trial: "The text said that he had been arguing with Jordan Owens."

Miss Dalziel: "Anything else about the words used?"

Miss Ward said: "No, I just asked him to come and forget about it."

The advocate depute: "Did he respond?"

The witness: "Not that I can remember."

Miss Ward said she was later in the area of the alleged killing "after it happened".

Miss Dalziel asked: "Did you see Jamie?"

She replied: "Yes, from a distance. He was with the ambulance crew."

Owens - also known as Owen - is charged with murdering Jamie at an area of land near to Ballantay Terrace in Castlemilk.

He faces two separate charges of attempting to murder Joseph Lee and Jordan Loughery at the same place by also shooting at them that day.

Owens denies the charges.

The trial, before judge Lord Beckett, continues.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.