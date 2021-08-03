Fugitive Robert Wieczorkowski, 31, is being hunted by West Mercia Police who believe the Polish murder suspect may be in Aberdeen.

He is wanted in connection with the murder of Dawid Kurdzie, 23, who was knifed in a children's playground in Millennium Village, Telford, Shropshire, in the early hours of July 3.

The victim was able to stagger a short distance towards the Holyhead Road before collapsing outside a restaurant. Paramedics rushed to help him, however, he died at the scene.

Police are appealing for information to help locate a wanted man, formerly from Telford. He also has links to Aberdeen, in Scotland, and is believed to have been there recently. See SWNS story SWMDmanhunt. Robert Wieczorkowski aged 31, previously of Hurleybrook Way, Telford is wanted on suspicion of murder. Detectives are keen to speak to Wieczorkowski in connection with the murder of Dawid Kurdziel in Ketley, Telford on Saturday 3 July 2021. It's believed he may have information that can help police with enquiries.

West Mercia Police in England have released a picture of prime suspect Wieczorkowski who is thought to have fled to Scotland following the murder.

He is believed to have links in the Aberdeen area and anyone with any information with regards to his whereabouts is asked to step forward.

Mr Kurdziel's family paid tribute to him, saying he was "precious to us all."

In a statement, his family said: "Dawid was a great brother, son, uncle and friend.

"He was a very happy person, always smiling, and that's how he will be remembered.

"He would do anything to keep family and friends from harm's way.

They added: "He was precious to us all. He is badly missed and loved deeply.

"Dawid - forever in our hearts."

Lee Holehouse, Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector said: "We are continuing to investigate the sad death of Dawid and would still like to speak to Robert Wieczorkowski who we believed left Telford following the murder of Dawid.

"I appeal to those in our local communities who know where he is or may have information to help us find him to come forward.

"We also believe he has links to the Aberdeen area of Scotland and if anybody has information as to his whereabouts then please ring 999 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 0044_I_ 03072021."

Two other men aged 21 and 30 were arrested in relation to the death in Shropshire.

