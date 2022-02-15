James Ross death: Murder probe as man dies after shopping centre disturbance - 15-year-old arrested

James Ross was pronounced dead after an incident near Larch Road.

James Ross was seriously injured during a disturbance in the Abronhill Shopping Centre on Larch Road, Abronhill, Cumbernauld around 4.30pm on Monday, 14 February.

He was pronounced dead a short time later nearby

A murder investigation, led by Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, has begun following a post mortem investigation.

A 15-year-old male youth has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries remain ongoing.”

Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Houliston said: “Our thoughts are with James’s family and friends. We are providing his family with support at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances which led to his death and we have a dedicated team investigating the incident.

“We know that area at Abronhill Shopping Centre was busy at the time of the incident which led to James’s death so I would urge anyone who was in the area around 4.30pm on Monday to come forward if you haven’t already spoken to one of our officers.

“I would also urge anyone with any other information at all which could help our enquiries to get in touch as soon as you can.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 2347 of 14 February, 2022, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”