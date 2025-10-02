Greater Manchester Police are dealing with a ‘serious incident’

Four people have been injured and a man has been stabbed as a car was driven at members of the public outside a synagogue in Greater Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police said officers were called to an incident in Middleton Road, Crumpsall, on Thursday where a man – who is believed to be the offender – was shot by firearms officers.

Emergency services at the scene of an incident at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester. | PA

In a statement, the force said: “Police were called to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, on Middleton Road, Crumpsall, at 9.31am by a member of the public, stating he had witnessed a car being driven towards members of the public and one man had been stabbed.”

Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Greater Manchester | Google Maps

The force said it declared a major incident at 9.37am.

The statement continued: “Shots were fired by Greater Manchester Police firearms officers at 9.38am. One man has been shot, believed to be the offender.

“Paramedics arrived at the scene at 9.41am and are tending to members of the public. [There are] currently four members of the public with injuries caused by both the vehicle and stab wounds.

“Members of the public are asked to avoid the area while the police continue to deal with the incident.”

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham described the event as a "serious incident". He has told the BBC that people should avoid the area.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham. Picture: James Manning/PA Wire

"At the same time, I can give some assurance that the immediate danger appears to be over," he said.

A statement from the North West Ambulance Service said: "Following reports of an incident on Middleton Road in Crumpsall, the trust has dispatched resources to the scene.

"We are currently assessing the situation and working with other members of the emergency services.

"Our priority is to ensure people receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible."

The reported stabbings come as members of the Jewish community observe Yom Kippur.