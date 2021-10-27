MP Margaret Ferrier in court accused of breaching coronavirus regulations

Rutherglen and Hamilton West politician Margaret Ferrier, 61, allegedly made several journeys having been told to self-isolate between September 26 and 29, 2020.

Prosecutors state the suspended SNP politician culpably and recklessly booked a test for Covid 19, stating in the booking application that she had symptoms of the disease

The charge claims she was told to self-isolate and wilfully exposed people to the risk of infection, illness and death.

Accused: Margaret Ferrier MP appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

It is alleged this was done by travelling throughout Glasgow and the surrounding areas as well as journeys to and from London.

Allegations state Ferrier was at a variety of locations over the three days.

These include locations in Rutherglen such as Lifestyle Leisure centre, Sweet P Boutique and Vanilla Salon.

Ferrier also allegedly visited Grace and Flavour, in Bearsden, St Mungo’s Church, in Glasgow and Vic’s Bar in Prestwick, Ayrshire.

The charge states Ferrier made a taxi journey from her home in Glasgow’s Cambuslang to the city’s Central Station

It is claimed she travelled to London Euston station and elsewhere in the English capital including the Houses of Parliament.

Ferrier is then said to have made the return journey to Glasgow from London by train.

No plea was made by her lawyer Paul Kavanagh at a hearing today/yesterday in Glasgow Sheriff Court to the single charge.

A further hearing was fixed for January by Sheriff Paul Reid.

Ferrier was granted bail meantime.

