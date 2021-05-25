Lola (Photo: Scottish SPCA).

Ashley Graham, the neglectful dog owner, was also handed 100 hours’ community payback order following the Scottish SPCA investigation.

Inspector Fiona McKenzie described the condition of the dog, Lola, as the most horrific she had seen in her 13 years’ experience.

Ms Graham of Crossfolds Crescent failed to provide a suitable and nutritional diet or to seek veterinary advice for Lola.

Graham was sentenced at Peterhead Sheriff Court on May 24, 2021.

Inspector McKenzie said, “I had been called out to Graham’s address after a complaint was made to our animal helpline about Lola’s condition.

“When I first laid eyes on Lola, I was shocked. I could not believe what I was seeing. She was like a walking skeleton.

“She had no body fat or muscle, her skin just hung off her bones. There was no fat on Lola’s head and everything was sunken. Her eyes were cloudy with signs of infection and they had sunk back in to her eye sockets.

“Lola was suffering excessive hair loss from what looked like a chronic skin condition and her skin was hot to touch.

"Her ears had infected wounds which had eaten away at the edge of her ears. She was very weak and had a depressed demeanour.

“It was clear Lola was suffering from lack of nutrition and was in need of veterinary attention.”

A vet concluded that Lola’s condition had developed over the course of several months causing a prolonged period of suffering.

The vets put Lola on antibiotics and a number of treatments and extracted her decayed teeth.

Despite this and the best efforts made by the Scottish SPCA to save her, Lola didn’t respond to the treatment for her septicaemia.

Inspector McKenzie said: “The difficult decision was made that the kindest thing for Lola was to put her to sleep to end her suffering.

“This is a devastating end to Lola’s life which could have easily been avoided if Graham had provided an adequate diet or had asked a vet for advice sooner.”

Inspector McKenzie said that Lola’s condition should have resulted in a lifetime ban on owning dogs, however, added that any sentence was a success.

