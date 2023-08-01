All Sections
Researchers at Churchill Support Services have used data from the Scottish Government Statistics website to reveal the 10 most dangerous areas of Scotland for crime.

Most Dangerous Areas of Scotland: Top 10 most dangerous Scottish areas revealed in new research

New research into the latest available statistics from the Scottish Government has revealed the ten most dangerous areas of Scotland.
Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 18th May 2023, 08:33 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 12:41 BST

The security company Churchill Support Services have deep-dived into the crime statistics of local authorities from the Scottish Government to reveal which have the highest crime rates per 10,000 people.

According to them: “Over the last 20 years, the crime rate across Scotland has been in a steady decline, largely down to improving security and safety infrastructure for businesses and residents alike.”

Their data, which uses statistics on the Scottish Government Statistics website from July 2021 to June 2022, has revealed areas like East Ayrshire among the top ten most dangerous in the country.

East Ayrshire reportedly had 836 crimes committed for every 10,000 people while other authorities like Dumfries and Galloway ranked even higher at 1,220 crimes. With thanks to researchers at Churchill Support Services, here are the top ten most dangerous areas in Scotland.

East Ayrshire had 836 crimes committed per 10,000 people. In particular, it was noted that the area had one of the ‘highest statistics for theft’ outside of the five most dangerous Scottish areas at 166 instances of theft per 10,000 people.

1. East Ayrshire

East Ayrshire had 836 crimes committed per 10,000 people. In particular, it was noted that the area had one of the ‘highest statistics for theft’ outside of the five most dangerous Scottish areas at 166 instances of theft per 10,000 people. Photo: via WikiCommons

Perth and Kinross had 853 crimes committed per 10,000 people. The researchers at Churchill Support Services also noted that the local area is the ‘second highest region in road traffic offences’, making it a massive safety concern for roads.

2. Perth and Kinross

Perth and Kinross had 853 crimes committed per 10,000 people. The researchers at Churchill Support Services also noted that the local area is the ‘second highest region in road traffic offences’, making it a massive safety concern for roads. Photo: via WikiCommons

The Clackmannanshire area had 860 crimes reported per 10,000 people. Churchill Support Services added that the Scottish county had “ lower figures across many of the more serious crimes, such as drug-related offences, sexual assault, and violent attacks.”

3. Clackmannanshire

The Clackmannanshire area had 860 crimes reported per 10,000 people. Churchill Support Services added that the Scottish county had “ lower figures across many of the more serious crimes, such as drug-related offences, sexual assault, and violent attacks.” Photo: via WikiCommons

The City of Edinburgh had 863 crimes per 10,000 people. It was noted that, for the capital city of Scotland, it was expected to have higher crime rates but ‘effective policing and Scottish security resources’ have prevented such an outcome.

4. City of Edinburgh

The City of Edinburgh had 863 crimes per 10,000 people. It was noted that, for the capital city of Scotland, it was expected to have higher crime rates but ‘effective policing and Scottish security resources’ have prevented such an outcome. Photo: via WikiCommons

