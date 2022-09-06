More than a quarter of Scottish prisoners are on remand, analysis finds

The analysis by justice affairs magazine 1919 found that at the beginning of August, 2,164 inmates were on remand.

This includes 303 who were convicted, but still awaiting sentence, meaning the total remand population was 29 per cent.

It means the rate in prison on remand has almost doubled since April 2020.

The number of people on remand in Scottish prisons has grown sharply. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

In February this year, a committee of MSPs was told the remand population stood at 27 per cent while the equivalent figure in England and Wales was 16 per cent.

At the time, Howard League Scotland said the rates in Scotland were “unfathomable” and called for swift action to bring them down.

Remand rates have increased sharply since the start of the pandemic.

Statistics show the remand population was 1,114 in April 2020, but grew to more than 2,000 by September of that year.

Prisoners on remand must be accommodated separately from those serving time following a conviction.

According to the latest statistics, 33 per cent of those currently on remand have been waiting for longer than 140 days.

Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur said: “Far too many of those locked up are people who haven’t been convicted.

“The SNP needs to tackle lengthy court delays which are preventing people from having their cases heard and preventing victims from seeing justice done.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Prison Service said: “While it is not for us to determine who should be remanded to custody, the impact on our establishments is significant.

“We are managing an increasingly complex prison population. Certain demographics are unable to be located in certain establishments, or even in the same area within an establishment.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “We remain committed to taking action to address use of remand.

“The Bail and Release from Custody Bill is currently before Parliament, and seeks to refocus how custody can be used within the criminal justice system to ensure public safety is protected.

“The Scottish Government has invested an additional £3.2 million this year towards strengthening alternatives to remand, including further expansion of bail supervision.