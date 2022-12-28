There have been more than 300 physical and verbal assaults on Scottish Ambulance Service staff in the last year, according to latest figures.

The attacks ranged from assaults on paramedics to verbal abuse of call handlers.

Data from November 2021 to November 2022 shows that there were 160 physical and 148 verbal attacks by members of the public on staff, including crews and those who work in control rooms.

It comes as the service faces sustained pressure over the busy winter period. Pauline Howie, chief executive of the Scottish Ambulance Service, said: "The number of serious assaults our crews have experienced over the last year is extremely concerning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As we head towards Hogmanay, where there is a general increase in alcohol consumption, it's more important than ever to raise awareness of this issue. Our staff have been working incredibly hard over the last couple of years, and they should be able to do their job safely, without fear of assault, when treating patients or when handling calls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sadly, we've seen incidents occur in other parts of the NHS and against our police and fire colleagues too. We provide support to staff to report incidents to Police Scotland, so that they can take the matter further, but violence, whether physical or verbal, has a lasting effect."