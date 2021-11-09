The incident was reported to police at around 7.50am on Monday, November 8. The break-in is believed to have occurred between 2pm and 4pm on Sunday, November 7.

Police confirmed that a small sum of cash was stolen from the school, which was closed to students on Monday to allow police to investigate the break-in.

The school re-opened this morning.

Constable Christopher Mackinnon said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone with any information that may assist us to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone in the area who has private CCTV to review the footage and contact us if they believe it may assist.”

Police have asked anyone with any information to contact 101, quoting incident 0511 of 8 November, 2021.

Police appealing for information following a break-in and theft from a school in St Peter's Terrace in Buckie.

