Moray Golf Club: Deliberate fire causes extensive damage

A FIRE started at Moray Golf Club is being treated as deliberate.

The incident happened in the grounds of the club in Muirton Crescenton Wednesday at about 10.30pm.

The fire at Moray Golf Club on Wednesday evening was deliberate and caused extensive damage picture: Google Maps

The fire caused serious damage to the Greenkeepers shed.

It was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and no injuries were reported.

Constable Martin Dyer of Lossiemouth Police Station said: “Deliberately starting fires is a reckless act and it is fortunate that this fire was contained to the shed.

“I would urge anyone with information, or anyone who may have seen anything suspicious, to let us know.

“If you have any information please contact police on 101, quoting incident 3784 of 22 January, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”