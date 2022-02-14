Louise Douglas: Missing woman from Eyemouth found safe and well

A missing woman from Eyemouth in Berwickshire has been found safe and well.

By Anna Bryan
Monday, 14th February 2022, 9:41 am

Louise Douglas, 47, was traced a few hours hours after police in East Lothian launched an appeal, urging the public to provide information on her whereabouts..



In a Facebook post, police thanked the public for sharing the appeal.

Louise Douglas, 47, has been traced safe and well by police.