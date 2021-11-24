The ATM, which was located at a filling station on Glasgow Road, near to Dougalston Avenue, was damaged and stolen from sometime between midnight and 12.20am, on Wednesday, November 24.

Police are currently carrying out enquiries to determine the quantity of money stolen, however, they estimate that the thieves have taken a five-figure sum.

So far, police enquiries suggest that a green van was used to break open the ATM, before the contents of the machine were removed. This van has since been recovered in the local area.

Two individuals were seen in the area dressed in dark clothing.

Police have asked members of the public who may have witnessed the crime, or anyone who has dashcam or private CCTV footage to get in touch.

Detective Inspector Ross Jamieson said: “Our enquiries into the incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have seen or heard any suspicious activity to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV from the area around that time.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident 0035 of Wednesday, 24 November, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

A similar ATM theft took place in Bo’ness, sometime between 11pm and 11.40pm on Monday, November 22.

Police have said that there is no indication that the incidents are linked.

