Milnathort incident: Man arrested after three in hospital following seven-car crash
A man has been arrested after three people, including a nine-year-old girl, were taken to hospital following a seven-car crash in Milnathort.
The incident happened last night in the village, near Kinross, and saw South Street blocked off while emergency services worked at the scene. Pictures showed the street littered with debris after the incident, which happened close to the junction with New Road.
A 47-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were also taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee following the collision. Police are now appealing for any dashcam or CCTV footage that may help them with the investigation, and are urging any witnesses to come forward.
Officers have confirmed that a 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences.
Inspector Greg Burns from the Divisional Road Policing Unit said: “Around 6.15pm on Wednesday, 2 November, police were called to a report of a road crash involving seven cars on South Street near to New Road, Milnathort. Emergency services attended. A 47-year-old man, a nine-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man were taken to Ninewells Hospital. A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences and police enquiries are continuing.
“I would appeal to any witnesses to this incident who have not yet spoken to police to contact us as soon as possible. I am also keen to hear to obtain any dash-cam or personal footage from anyone in this area around the time of the crash. Information can be passed to officers through 101 quoting reference number 2846 of 2 November.”