Kyle Forrest, 26, posted the message on the social media platform stating “See you Galloway, we will get you, you understand??”.

He sent the Tweet to Mr Galloway during last year’s Scottish Parliament elections leading the controversial politician to step up his personal security and inform anti-terror officers.

Forrest denied a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by uttering a threat of violence towards Mr Galloway and stood trial at Edinburgh Sheriff Court yesterday. (TUES)

Kyle Forrest targeted ex-MP George Galloway

The Workers Party of Britain leader gave evidence to the court saying the disturbing Tweet made him feel like he could be “physically attacked” and said to receive it while on the campaign trail was “truly frightening”.

Mr Galloway said he received the message from Forrest’s account which had a Saltire and an Irish Tricolour next to his name on May 3 last year.

He said he saw the Tweet during an online conversation with members of the All For Unity unionist movement which was formed to oppose Scottish independence.

When asked by fiscal depute Gillian Coren how he interpreted the message, Mr Galloway said: “There is only one possible explanation and that is we will physically assault you.

George Galloway alerted an anti-terror officer about Tweets

“For me this is as clear a threat of violence that is possible to construct.

“I am a working class man who grew up on a council estate so I know what ‘we will get you’ means.”

Mr Galloway, 67, told the court he subsequently reported the matter to the police as well as informing a contact he has within the anti-terrorism branch of Scotland Yard.

The politician added that he refused to consider “surrendering to terrorism”.

Forrest, from Danderhall, Midlothian, said he was “interested in politics” and had seen Tweets from All For Unity supporters that he believed to be “racist”.

Sheriff Peter McCormack found Forrest guilty of the offence and deferred sentence to next month for social work reports to be prepared.