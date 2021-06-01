Police and fire crews were seen in McCulloch Street, Pollokshields, on Tuesday afternoon, after a fire broke out in a tenement flat nearby.

Photos seen by The Scotsman show smoke billowing from the top floor window of the three-story building.

Details of injuries are not yet known.

In a post on Facebook, the social media account for Pollockshields Bowling Green said 15 families, including small children, were sheltering at the facility, having been forced to leave their homes by the blaze.

Taking to Twitter, the Nicola Sturgeon, who is the MSP for Glasgow Southside, said the situation was “really distressing” for the families affected.

“I know the Pollokshields community will rally round as it always does,” she added.

“My constituency office also stands ready to offer any assistance necessary.”

