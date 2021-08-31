Marion Millar, 50, allegedly behaved in a threatening or abusive manner between October 2020 and June 2021 within the Glasgow area and Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire.

Prosecutors state Millar repeatedly posted content on social media that was of a "homophobic and transphobic nature."

It is claimed Millar posted a photograph on social media of a sign where a named Scots actor was working at the time.

The charge alleges Millar disclosed personal information relating to a female police constable on social media.

Millar is further claimed to have communicated on social media about the officer, which contained false information.

The offence is said to have been aggravated by prejudice related to sexual orientation.

Millar, who was represented by SNP MP Joanna Cherry, made no plea today at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Ms Cherry QC told the court: “I would like to go ahead to continue without a plea due to three reasons.

"The first is practical. Miss Millar only saw the complaint, with charges from the Crown, 10 minutes prior (to this hearing)."

"The second is that the communication charges are not compatible with guidelines, so it's not appropriate to plead with.

"The third is it raised serious questions about Miss Millar's European human rights."

Miss Cherry proceeded to ask for a date to be set for a further hearing.

Prosecutor Lesley Chambers said: “I have no objection to this."

Sheriff Shona McKie set a further hearing was set for October.

Millar, of Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, was granted bail meantime.

