Marion Millar has been charged under Section 127 of the 2003 Communications Act after allegedly posting homophobic and transphobic content on social media between 2019 and 2020.

She is being defended in court by SNP MP Joanna Cherry and The Herald has reported that the first official bail hearing has now been postponed until August 31.

They added that as well as the MP heading up the defence, advocate Paul Harvey will be acting as the junior counsel on the case.

The hearing was originally to be heard on July 20, but was delayed, making this the second postponement.

Ms Millar, a 50-year-old accountant from Airdrie has two sons and could face up to two years if found guilty.

Her bail hearing will eventually be held at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

