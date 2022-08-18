Margaret Ferrier: Ex-SNP MP pleads guilty to breaching covid rules by getting on train after being told to isolate
MP Margaret Ferrier has pleaded guilty to breaching Covid rules by travelling on a train between Scotland and London after failing to self-isolate in September 2020.
In a hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday, Ferrier admitted that she culpably and recklessly exposed the public to risk of Covid-19 infection.
Ferrier, an independent MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West, admitted wilfully exposing people "to the risk of infection, illness and death" by visiting various places in the Glasgow area and London having been told to self-isolate in late September 2020.
She had the SNP whip removed in 2020 after the allegations emerged and has come under pressure to resign from her seat, but remains an MP.
