Police are searching for a missing person in a country park near Glasgow following the death of a pregnant woman in the city.

Officers are carrying out searches of Mugdock Country Park and woodland near Milngavie in connection with the death of the mum-to-be linked to their missing person search.

A 35-year-old woman, named locally as Marelle Sturrock, from Wick, Caithness was found at a property in Jura Street in Glasgow's Mosspark area, on Tuesday morning.

Officers said the death was being treated as unexplained and inquiries would continue, with a police presence to remain at the park and Jura Street.

Det Ch Insp Cheryl Kelly said: "Officers have been carrying out extensive searches in relation to a missing person in the area.

"This is being treated as linked to the death at Jura Street and inquiries remain ongoing.

"Our thoughts are very much with everyone affected by this tragic incident."

Families of pupils who attend Sandwood Primary School have been sent a letter from the headteacher sharing the news.

The letter, seen by The Scottish Sun read: "It is with deep sorrow that I must inform you about the sudden death of Ms Sturrock who is a beloved member of our teaching staff.

"I know that this will come as a shock to our school community, and we will do all that we can to support children, staff and families through what will be a difficult and challenging time.