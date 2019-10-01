Man with sword kills one person, wounds nine in Finland shopping centre attack

Have your say

A man with a sword-like weapon and a firearm killed one person and wounded at least nine others at a shopping centre in central Finland.

The attacker was also wounded and taken into custody.

Police said they were forced to use a gun to stop the violence at the Herman shopping centre, which was evacuated in the town of Kuopio.

But police didn't confirm they shot the suspect, who is a Finnish national..

One police officer was slightly injured.

The conditions of the other wounded, including the attacker, weren't immediately available and police haven't provided a possible motive or given any further details.

Prime Minister Antti Rinne tweeted the violence was "shocking and totally condemnable".

The shopping centre, which is less than two miles outside the centre of Kuopio, houses the Savo Vocational College, where the attacker allegedly entered with some sort of sword, according to Finnish media.

The Finnish newspaper Iltalehti cited a witness saying the man was a student at the college.

He had entered a class with a bag and took out some kind of sword and hit the teacher with it, Iltalehti reported. A panic broke out among the students and some of them started to throw

chairs at the attacker who fled the scene, it said. Finnish media cited witnesses who reported hearing a brief volley of shots being fired after police arrived.